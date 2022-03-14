Video created to help new parents in Harborough learn the importance of their child’s first 1001 days of life

The Baby’s First 1001 Days video stars in a campaign by Leicestershire County Council to highlight the critical significance of early growth and development.

A fun-filled and informative animated video has been created to help new parents in Harborough learn the importance of their child’s first 1001 days of life.

The Baby’s First 1001 Days video stars in a campaign by Leicestershire County Council to highlight the critical significance of early growth and development.

It does that by supplying information and advice to new and existing parents on how they can best support their baby’s brain development.

“The first 1001 days of a child’s life, from conception to age two, is a time of particularly rapid growth and brain development.

“Leading child health experts agree that the care given during the first 1001 days has more influence on a child’s future than at any other time in their life, making this a pivotal period for their future health and happiness,” said the county council.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, said: “Helping new families by offering support and information that can help create the best start for their child is such a high priority for us.

“Our new video is fantastic as it demonstrates how simple everyday tasks can encourage the development of children’s brains, which will be at 80 per cent development by the age of two.”