Video and photos: People gather to pay an emotional farewell to Engelbert Humperdinck’s wife Patricia in Great Glen

Fans, family and friends turned out to pay an emotional final salute at the funeral of Engelbert Humperdinck’s wife Patricia in Great Glen this afternoon (Tuesday).

A handful of mourners gathered outside the world-famous singer’s home in the Harborough village where the couple have lived many years as the cortege left at about 1pm.

One woman dressed in black and believed to be a friend of the family was pictured poignantly placing a rose on the bonnet of the hearse as it swung out of the drive.

Engelbert, 85, can be seen waving to well-wishers from the back seat of his car as they made their way to Great Glen Crematorium on London Road.

The funeral party then went on to a private service at a chapel in Loughborough as Patricia hailed from the nearby village of Queniborough.

Her final journey had begun earlier today at well-known local undertaker J Stamp & Sons in Market Harborough.

Engelbert had called on fans, friends and neighbours to turn out and pay an emotional last tribute to Patricia.

His beloved wife of 57 years died in February after contracting Covid-19.

In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved."

He added he hoped to see "friendly faces" as his family travelled to the service in Loughborough.

The Last Waltz and Release Me star said he’s been left "heartbroken" by the sad loss of his "darling wife".

The devoted couple got married in 1964 after meeting at a nightclub in Leicester.

"It would be lovely to see friendly faces along the way and so a prayer or a tip of the hat or a wave would be so wonderful," said Engelbert.

"It doesn't matter where you are in the world, please just say a prayer for my beautiful and wonderful wife."

The couple met in 1953 at Leicester's Palais De Danse nightclub when Patricia was just 17.

Talking about that very special night to the BBC several years ago, she said: "The night that I saw Enge, it was just something different.

"He stood out because he had got this wonderful white suit on."

Just weeks ago Engelbert said Patricia would have been “elated” and very “proud” after he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

“I know my parents and my wife, Patricia, would have been elated and proud of me and my MBE.

“It is said that it takes a village to raise a child, and in my books, it takes a country to launch a singer,” said Engelbert.

“That is what it felt like for me.