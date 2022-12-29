Video and photos: Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet

Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for the traditional Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet.

The hunt, which can trace its Victorian roots all the way back to about 1870, continues to meet and carry out pre-set artificial scent trails after foxhunting was banned in 2004.

People from far and wide come to the the Harborough area for the Boxing Day gathering and this year saw another huge turnout.

The Fernie Hunt sets off from Great Bowden green.

Here are Andy Carpenter's photos from the event.

Laura Welch and Louise Page during the Boxing Day meet.

Crowds gather during the Boxing Day meet.

Chris Parker former master with Molly McAllister aged nine.

Centre, Philip Cowen senior Joint master with James Cowen aged four and Imogen Cowen aged seven.

From left, Rachel Telfrey master field, George Telfey, Richard Telfey and Fred Telfey.

Shoulder of Mutton staff serve mulled wine during the Boxing Day meet in Great Bowden.

From left, Richard Fletcher-Brewer with Rufus aged three and Wilf aged five, Poppy Heighton aged five, Nikki Heighton and Richard Heighton.

The Fernie Hunt during the Boxing Day meet in Great Bowden.

The Stamp family meet up during the Great Bowden Boxing Day meet.

Rider Maxtin Winston with Elizabeth and Chris Turner.