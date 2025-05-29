Video and photos: Harborough’s Friendship Park officially opens to the public

Market Harborough’s Friendship Park, off Northampton Road near Harborough Market, was officially opened to the public today (Thursday May 29) and is designed for people to sit in and talk to each other.

Chairman of Harborough District Council (HDC) Cllr Peter James cut a ribbon to declare the park open on Thursday 29 May and celebrate the hard work of the community who have helped create it.

HDC said the park has been designed with "sustainability, biodiversity and the environment in mind". Heritage apple trees along with pear, plum and cherry trees have been planted, plus hazel and walnut trees, and soft fruit bushes.

The space supports wildlife through wildflowers, hedges that produce berries, bat and bird boxes, and a stumpery that has already encouraged bees and small mammals to take residence.

There are future plans for a steel sculpture to take pride of place paid for by FCC Environment, the council’s contractor, and additional signage which will explain the layout of the park.

The park has cost £45,000 and has been funded using capital funding, Section 106 money and UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Cllr Peter James, chairman of Harborough District Council, said: “I am thrilled we have been able to turn a space that was overgrown into a community park. It brings flowers, trees and wildlife into the heart of the town, which are so important for people’s sense of wellbeing and is destined to become a much-loved place for everyone.”

For this project, the council has worked with a group of residents living near the park. As well as attending early concept meetings they helped plant around 10,000 bulbs on the site last autumn.

A crowd, which included many volunteers who have played a vital role in the new park, gathered to mark the opening, where Cllr James thanked them for their hard work.

The council said it would like to thank the Market Harborough Special Expenses Advisory Panel, councillors, FCC Environment and residents for their support.

Friendship Park Opening the Friendship Park are Cllr Buddy Anderson, vice chairman of Harborough District Council; Cllr Peter James, chairman; Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for environmental and climate change' and Cllr Phil Knowles, council leader.

Friendship Park Enjoying the new park are Cllr Buddy Anderson, vice chairman of Harborough District Council; Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for environmental and climate change' and Cllr Phil Knowles, council leader.

Friendship Park The new park moments after it was offically opened.