Veteran Harborough fundraiser raises over £2,300 for town charity

Carol Tilley (centre) hands over £2,360 to Patricia Gibbard and Cara Thompson of The Bower House with help from Jess Brightwell, 10, Alison Shakeshaft, Tim Richards landlord and Charlie Tilley, 9. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A veteran Market Harborough fundraiser has raked in over £2,300 for a high-profile town charity.

Carole Tilley, 73, is pictured here as she handed over a cheque for £2,360 to the Bower House, a key Christian counselling service based on Coventry Road.

Grandmother Carole generated the cash after leading a 10-mile walk along by the canal and through Lubenham before heading back to Market Harborough one Sunday in October.

“We are absolutely delighted to raise all of this money for the Bower House.

“Some 20 people took part in the sponsored walk,” said Carole, of Bath Street, Market Harborough.

“I’d like to salute them all for coming along to support us, they’ve been top class.

“And I want to particularly give a big pat on the back to Jessica, who’s 10, and Charlie, who is just nine, because they did the trek and they were fantastic.

“The amazing staff and volunteers at Bower House do a brilliant job helping and supporting people who are struggling.

“We’ve all been through a difficult time for the last couple of years with the Covid pandemic.

“The people at Bower House were over the moon that we’ve made this much for them, they were so grateful.

“They are a charity and it’s vital that we continue to get behind them and keep them going in Market Harborough,” said Carole.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Tim and Jan at the Nelson pub on Nelson Street in town for laying on refreshments for us all and looking after us so well.”