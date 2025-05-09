VE Day commemoration: The fascinating WWII mural in a school near Harborough that tells a 'secret' story

A recording of the mural artist reading his letter to the village added to the school’s VE Day Commemorations.

Local historians visited Clipston Primary school, near Market Harborough, to view the World War Two mural which hangs on the original Grade II Listed staircase.

The mural is called The Spirit of Aerial Combat. It was painted by PC Saunders, an American Airman based at the secret Carpetbaggers Airbase in Harrington, during the Second World War.

The mural was presented to Clipston in 1945. The 17th century school is the custodian of the mural as it had the only wall large enough in the village to hang the painting.

Amateur historian Tina Fanshawe said: “Having waited for roughly 30 years to see the wonderful painting, I was not disappointed!”

The mural depicts the new recruits arriving for their training, signified by the library of books at the bottom of the painting. They are also shown as fully qualified airmen.

The ‘Carpetbaggers’ – so named for delivering supplies to resistance groups – were instrumental in supporting the war effort with nighttime missions to drop vital supplies to troops on the ground in Europe.

The viewing of the mural by the local historians, which included listening to a recording of the artist reading his letter to the village at the reunion in 1993, added to the school’s VE Day Commemorations.

Other highlights included a tea party for the school children on the school’s front lawn, which was decorated with flags, bunting and poppies made by the pupils.

Headteacher Emma Mercer said: “We are so lucky to have this historically significant piece of art in our school building. The story behind the mural is amazing and it supports the children’s learning in a really unique way.”