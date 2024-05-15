Update: Travellers leave Harborough football pitch after orders from Leicestershire Police

The caravans arrived last night (Tuesday). Image: HFM Radio

A traveller camp has left the site used by Harborough Football Club after police served them a notice to leave by 2.30pm.

Around 20 caravans have left the site behind Harborough Leisure Centre after parking there last night (Tuesday).

Earlier, officers from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Teams visited the site on Northampton Road and ordered the travellers to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicestershire County Council said its Multi-Agency Traveller Unit worked with Harborough District Council, the football club and the police to resolve the issue.

The travellers have left following an order from police. Image: HFM Radio

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council confirmed the police had served a Section 61 notice on the travellers.

The notice meant they needed to leave the site by 2.30pm before the notice was enforced. However the encampment left the site without further intervention from police.