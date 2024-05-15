Update: Travellers leave Harborough football pitch after orders from Leicestershire Police

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:26 BST
The caravans arrived last night (Tuesday). Image: HFM RadioThe caravans arrived last night (Tuesday). Image: HFM Radio
A traveller camp has left the site used by Harborough Football Club after police served them a notice to leave by 2.30pm.

Around 20 caravans have left the site behind Harborough Leisure Centre after parking there last night (Tuesday).

Earlier, officers from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Teams visited the site on Northampton Road and ordered the travellers to leave.

Leicestershire County Council said its Multi-Agency Traveller Unit worked with Harborough District Council, the football club and the police to resolve the issue.

The travellers have left following an order from police. Image: HFM RadioThe travellers have left following an order from police. Image: HFM Radio
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council confirmed the police had served a Section 61 notice on the travellers.

The notice meant they needed to leave the site by 2.30pm before the notice was enforced. However the encampment left the site without further intervention from police.

Police can serve a section 61 notice to direct unauthorised campers to leave a site without any reference to the courts.