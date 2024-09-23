Unique display of wedding dresses - and the stories behind them - bring Harborough village community together

Braybrooke Baptist Chapel hosted the two-day event organised by a group of volunteers from the village.

Among highlights of over 30 dresses were those worn by both mother and daughter, and a dress bought with coupons – a way of rationing food and clothing items during World War II.

More than 100 visitors attended the event designed to bring the community together.

Event volunteer Linda Davies said: “We have a diverse cross-section of society in the village and we wanted people to come together.

“The dresses started conversations, people were comparing notes on how weddings had changed over the years.

“We had a veil over 100 years old from someone’s grandmother and another 70-year-old one, we had one which had been bought for coupons during the war and a dress that had been worn by a mother and then her daughter. One couple involved had celebrated a golden wedding and another their 64th anniversary the previous week.

“We also had a photo of the first wedding that ever took place in the chapel in 1951.

“There was such a lovely feeling of joy in the chapel, people said ‘wow’ as soon as they came in.”

The event raised around £240 which will be used to repaint the chapel’s interior.

Harborough Mail photographer Andy Carpenter was there to capture some of the dresses on display.

