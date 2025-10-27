Unanimous vote to refuse 90 homes in Lubenham

Plans for 90 new homes in Lubenham have been unanimously refused following concerns.

Plans for 90 new homes in Lubenham have been unanimously refused following concerns.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough District councillors made the decision at the latest planning committee meeting for the homes put forward by applicant Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Recommending the plans be refused by committee, officers recognised in their report that although the number of homes was not included in the description, “the supporting information consistently refers to a proposed figure of 90” and therefore a “reasonable estimate of 90” homes was the likely size of development, and that had been borne in mind when making their recommendation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is an L-shaped area approximately 4.38 hectares in size on land to the south of Laughton Road in Lubenham. Alongside the homes, plans also include a children’s play area, a possible ‘village green’ and land for a shop or community facility.

Access to the site is shown as via a two-way T-Junction onto Laughton Road. Plans state the existing access to Pine Tree Farm would be closed off, with the new access shared between the development and agricultural traffic.

Á total of 13 objections were raised online. One objector said Lubenham was classed as a “small village” and a “development of approximately 90 homes represents a disproportionate increase in scale that threatens the character and identity of the village and places pressure on limited local services”.

The objecton added: “This proposal must be considered alongside other significant pressures in the area-notably the 1,700-inmate Gartree Prison extension just two miles away, and the potential development of an additional 1,400 homes along the Leicester Road, next to the prison site; and an additional as yet unbuilt under construction phase of 200 homes at Airfield Farm, all within two miles or less of where this proposal is sited”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highway and safety concerns were also raised regarding the plans, including that “access is proposed from Laughton Road, a fast-moving 60mph rural route. While traffic calming is proposed, this is insufficient to guarantee safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users”.

Lubenham parish council objected to the proposals, noting “Lubenham is a small village and not sufficiently sustainable a settlement for a development of this scale”. The parish council also raised issues regarding highways safety and “flooding on the site and the adjacent site.”

Four people wrote in support of the plans, with comments including “we would absolutely love to secure one of these beautiful new homes as we have lots of family nearby to Market Harborough. I regularly commute to London so the proximity to the train station would also be great” and “the new prison which is coming nearby will also require lots of new homes for employees working there”.

Reasons for the officers recommendation for refusal included “due to its scale and siting, the proposal causes harm to the character and appearance of the area”; “the design of the proposal is poorly related to the existing village, failing to integrate into the existing built form and to reflect the context in which it is sited; “the proposal fails to demonstrate [..] that the development will not increase flooding elsewhere”.