Ukulele players heading to village just outside Harborough to perform hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s

There's between 14 to 20 players in the band
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT
The show will take place in Clipston

A band of ukulele players are headed to Clipston to perform hits from the 50s to the 70s.

The Happy Together Ukulele Band is made up of between 14 and 20 ukulele players, singers and drummers. They will play at All Saints’ Church on Friday March 22 from 7.30pm. Audience participation is encouraged on the night.

Tickets cost £10 including light refreshments. Email [email protected] or call 01858 525336 to book or find out more.

