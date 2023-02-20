Ukrainians living in Harborough set to mark a year since the Russian invasion

Residents from Ukraine will hold a day of commemoration.

Ukrainians living in Harborough are set to mark a year since Russia invaded their country.

They will hold a day of commemoration on Friday (February 24) – the day Russian troops first moved into the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day will include a pop-up stall under the Old Grammar School, which will sell handmade goods, from 9am until 2pm.

And a service of commemoration at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road will take place at 4pm.

The service will include prayers, the lighting of candles, silence, thoughts, music and pictures from Ukrainian people. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Church minister Revd Andy Murphy said: “A growing community of Ukrainian people have found welcome and a place to call home in Harborough since the early days of the war. Many of us have got to know them through our churches and other community groups, and can proudly call them friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“February 24th is an anniversary that no one wants to mark, because the war has already gone on far too long, but we must never forget the evil that is destroying lives and communities daily, and stand together in solidarity against it.

“We must also remember with pride the great resistance and determination of the Ukrainians, which every day brings hope to the country.”