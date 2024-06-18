Ukranian teenagers visit Leicester Grammar School

A group of Ukranian teenagers are spending a week studying in Great Glen and living with local families.

Leicester Grammar School will see 11 teenagers attend the school until 22 June, while living with local families. They will then spend some time exploring the rest of the country.

The project is being headed up by Solomiia Blagitko, whose daughter studies at the school.

She said: “We are immensely grateful to everyone involved in our educational project for the children of Ukrainian heroes. We are proud to have found British hearts willing to share in our pain and hope. It is crucial we tell the stories of these children, support them, and give them the motivation and strength for their future.

“For two years, we've sought the right words to capture the world's attention and amplify the voices of Ukrainian children. Despite the ongoing war, our resolve only grows stronger.

“The children will study followed by a few days exploring England, experiencing a safe learning environment, free from the threat of sirens and bomb shelters.

“This trip is a precious gift to them, all of whom have family members caught up in the conflict.”

Headteacher John Watson added: "We are delighted to be in a position to give a warm welcome to our Ukrainian guests, in the hope they will benefit for a short while from the peace and stability which we enjoy every day.