Ukrainian refugees, traveller communities and Harborough residents contribute to exhibition in town

By Laura Kearns
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST
Contributors to the exhibition
Contributors to the exhibition
Contributors to the exhibition

Ukranian refugees, gypsy and traveller communities and local residents have all contributed to an exhibition about the town.

The We Are Harborough exhibition at Harborough Museum saw more than 500 people take part in the project, which is on display until the end of August.

Local families, gypsy and traveller communities, young people, adult learners, heritage volunteers and local people have shared their memoires, experiences, meaningful objects and stories. The exhibition has also been co-curated by Ukranians who moved to Harborough and shared their experiences of being welcomed into the community.

Leicestershire County Council community spokesman Cllr Christine Radford: “It is wonderful to see so many people contributing to this fantastic exhibition. Bringing together different communities that help to make Harborough thrive is a great way to celebrate the local area.

“I’d like to thank every single person who has taken the time to contribute and celebrate what Harborough means to them. Their hard work has led to this brilliant exhibition.

“I hope that many people, both in and outside of Harborough, take the chance to visit the free exhibition over the next few months and see what the Harborough means to the people who live in, work in and visit the area.”

The exhibition includes artwork and belongings with a link to Harborough, to memories dating back to the 1920s and a rap by local young people.

