Olha has set up a library in the Methodist Church to remind Ukrainian children of their roots.

A Ukrainian mother who ‘sighed with relief’ on the doorstep of a stranger’s home is now planning her family’s future in Market Harborough.

Olha Chaichenko, arrived in Britain in May, along with her two children and mother. The children’s father was ‘determined’ to stay and fight for their country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family of four was welcomed into a home in Clipston.

Olha says her children have adapted well to school life in the UK.

Olha said: “It was very exciting to go to complete strangers. I breathed a sigh of relief when we met at their doorstep. They are very nice and kind people. This whole little village is filled with wonderful people. I am very glad that I came here.”

Olha explained the difficulty of adapting to a brand-new life in an unfamiliar place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To be honest, I was confused. I felt a huge responsibility for my family. But at the same time, it felt like I was a student in a new country, with no job and two children. The most difficult thing was overcoming the language barrier. My daughter and I knew English, but it turned out that even familiar words are difficult to understand. Mom was accompanied everywhere by her pocket translator.

“When we lived in Ukraine, everything was clear - what we want, where the children will study, where we will go on vacation. Now everything has changed. We try to live in the present and enjoy every minute.”

Thankfully, her son and daughter, have taken to school life with ease, achieving good results and able to communicate effectively with classmates.

Olha works in a country pub and studies English while her mother helps with the children and around the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now the family is on the lookout for somewhere to call their own.

The mother-of-two said: “Now I feel that it is time to start an independent life here in Britain. The war continues to rage and I would like to stay in Market Harborough. It's a small town with lovely and friendly people. Everyone is trying to help in any way they can. Sometimes you might not be in the best mood, and a stranger with a very open smile meets you and it immediately becomes easier.”

As well as friendly locals, a network of Ukrainian families across the district has also helped the family feel at home.

Olha is determined to help the children to keep touch with their cultural heritage. She has built a Ukrainian library in Harborough’s Methodist Church – where the families meet every Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained: “We were in a difficult situation. Leaving Ukraine, we took only the most necessary things. We seem to have lost touch with our roots.

“It is important that children continue to develop their Ukrainian language and culture. And books help them with this. Through them, children learn about the world. Thus, the idea of creating the Ukrainian Library was born.

“It is still a small library. But I believe that it will grow up with our happy children.”