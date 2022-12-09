From left to right: The Rotary Club of Lutterworth president Roger Rose with his wife Jackie and Ivan Walters (president of the Lutterworth Club).

The Rotary Club of Lutterworth held a Christmas party for local Ukrainian guests on Sunday December 5.

Rotary president Roger Rose, together with his wife Jackie, helped to welcome the guests and present prizes from a free raffle organised by Val Cooper and Sally Hollis.

"We are grateful to the Lutterworth Club who hosted the party, supplying a wonderful buffet, bingo session and a warm welcome to over 40 Ukrainians," said Sally.

"Our thanks are extended to Ivan Walters (the club president) and Ron their social organiser.

"It was fun to introduce the group to “crackers” and pork pie!

"The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyable and it was a delight to see the children enjoy the day."

