Ukrainian family offered help in Kibworth after fleeing the war with just a suitcase of food and the clothes they were wearing

On hearing the news of their arrival, the Kibworth and Fleckney Rotary Club set out to help them with their immediate needs which was clothing and footwear
A Ukrainian family who fled the war with just a suitcase of food and the clothes they were wearing have been offered help in their new home in Kibworth.
Oksana Nikomarova and her 17-year-old son Maks are from Kyiv where they lived with her husband, sister and her parents. Maks was in his last year of school and was hoping to go to University in Slovakia.
Oksana's husband had to stay in Ukraine as all eligible men of fighting age were not allowed to leave. They left the Ukraine in mid April, their journey took them to Lviv where they stayed for a month with a stranger while the paperwork came through to allow them to travel the three days across Europe to the UK by train.
They arrived in Kibworth on May 5. They both speak a little English but are not confident in using it, Oksana is now having English lessons and looking for some paid work.
On hearing the news of their arrival, the Kibworth and Fleckney Rotary Club set out to help them with their immediate needs which was clothing and footwear.
The group successfully applied for a Rotary District foundation grant to help with the costs of these items and received £750 worth of store vouchers.
"This has been an emotional and cultural shock for them both," said Paul Kirby, foundation officer for the Rotary Club of Kibworth and Fleckney.
"We wish them every success in their new life in the UK."