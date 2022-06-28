Ukrainian dad in Harborough issues SoS for funds as he gears up for his fifth mercy mission to back his homeland

Some of the Ukrainian people with Oleksii's aid

A Ukrainian dad in Market Harborough is issuing an SoS for funds as he gears up to carry out his fifth mercy mission to back his war-shattered homeland.

Oleksii Pilevych, 41, is ploughing in £300 himself to help set up his vital aid run to the Ukraine-Poland border in the next few weeks.

And he’s now appealing for local people to donate £1,500 as he fires up his bid to get his latest 2,600-mile supply effort off the ground.

Oleksii Pilevych in Market Harborough

“I’m working hard to raise £1,800 altogether.

“That will pay for my fuel and van hire as well as buy crucial aid for the people of Ukraine,” said Oleksii, who moved to Market Harborough in 2020.

“I’m chipping in £300 myself and hope to contribute more money in the future.

“I’ll be buying up critical supplies such as food, boots, gloves and nappies.

“I will drive across Europe to the Polish border with Ukraine.

“I’ll then transfer all of my goods to my sister and her team who will deliver our van load of support straight to people in Ukraine who need it,” said the dad-of-three.

“I want to say a huge thank you to our fantastic community in Market Harborough.

“The people here along with the church and some schools have been absolutely brilliant getting behind me.

“Life is getting tough for us here with the cost of living going up all the time.

“But my poor family and millions of other people in Ukraine are in the middle of a war zone.

“The Russians have just killed about 20 people after launching a missile strike against a packed shopping centre.

“It’s just horrific,” said Oleksii, who has a brother fighting in the frontline in the Donbas.

“Putin doesn’t want any our territory, he wants to destroy us, he wants to wipe Ukraine off the map.

“He’s got to be stopped now.”

You can check out his Facebook page supporting Ukraine here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/954137718584746

You can donate to help bankroll Oleksii’s next mercy mission here:

Bank name: Nationwide

UK details

Account name: Oleksii Pilevych

Account number: 30915647

Sort code: 070806

International details

Account name: Oleksii Pilevych

IBAN: GB82 NAIA 0708 0630 9156 47