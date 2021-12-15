Two major sports clubs in Harborough team up to get behind the town’s foodbank this weekend

Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club on Northampton Road is banding together with Harborough Athletic Club to support the Jubilee Foodbank.

Two major sports clubs in Market Harborough are teaming up to get behind the town’s foodbank this weekend.

They are calling on their hundreds of members and families to bring in donations of food to help people in the Market Harborough area struggling to make ends meet this Christmas.

Michelle Harriman, the rugby club’s marketing officer, said: “We are turning our clubhouse into a giant collection point.

“We are encouraging every member of the two clubs to donate.

“Please bring in tins of food and non-perishables.

“The Jubilee Foodbank does a fantastic job supporting people in Market Harborough and throughout the area,” said Michelle.

“None of us wants to see anyone go hungry at any time of the year.

“But it’s particularly vital that everyone has enough to eat and food to enjoy over the Christmas and New Year festive season.

“We have about 500 members alone, never mind the Athletic Club as well.

“So we hope to do really well, I’m sure that people will be very generous.

“Every single donation of food counts – every contribution is vital.

“We’ll have people in the clubhouse most of Saturday and until 2pm on Sunday,” she said.

“So please come along and give what ever you can for an absolutely critical cause.”