The list recognises those who have made achievements or committed to helping the UK

Professor Bryan Williams

Two Harborough residents have been named in the New Year Honours list.

The list recognises those who have made achievements in public life or committed themselves to serving and helping the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And this year’s mentions included Professor Bryan Williams, who received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to medicine.

He is chair of medicine at University College London and director of research at University College London Hospitals.

He also works with charity the British Heart Foundation (BHF), which he joined in November to set its research and medical strategy for cardiovascular research.

The charity says he has had a 40-year career as a frontline NHS clinician, and is an internationally leading clinical scientist, leading research which has saved lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the BHF, Prof Williams said: “I am delighted to receive this honour, which is a tribute to the many talented colleagues I have been fortunate to have worked with during my career so far. I want to thank them all, as well as my family, for their incredible support over many years.

“In this next exciting new chapter of my career, as the BHF’s first Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, I am determined to continue to help drive BHF funded research advances into new and better diagnostics and treatments to improve the outcomes of patients with, or at risk of heart and circulatory diseases.”