Two girls reported missing and last seen in Lubenham have been found
Officers were concerned for the girls’ welfare.
By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:37 pm
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:14 pm
Two 15-year-old girls who were reported missing.
Leicestershire Police officers were concerned for the welfare of teenagers Miley McCluskey and Carly (no surname supplied) after they were not seen since Monday (October 3).
One of the girls were last seen in the Lubenham area, with suggestions they may have headed towards Manchester.
But police say they have both been found.
A spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.”