Two education leaders from the Harborough district have been named in the King’s Birthday Honours list

Two women from the Harborough district have been honoured in this year's King’s Birthday Honours list for their roles in education.

The honours list was announced on Friday night - and Dr Stefanie Edwards and Verity Hancock both made Officers of the Order of the British Empire.

Dr Edwards, from Market Harborough, was given her honour for services to education, during her role as chief executive officer for the Learn Academies Trust.

Dr Edwards started teaching in 1986, specialising in primary English. She worked in Sheffield and Leicestershire before becoming headteacher at Great Bowden Church of England Primary school in 2006.

Dr Stefanie Edwards (left) and Verity Hancock (right) both made Officers of the Order of the British Empire.

She was awarded a professional doctorate by the University of Brighton in 2022 for her study of teachers’ professional learning through collaborative Research Lesson Study. She has spoken about this work nationally and internationally.

Dr Edwards was instrumental in bringing together seven local primary schools to establish Learn Academies Trust in 2016. She went on to lead the Trust for eight years, to its position today as a large primary trust of 19 schools. She retired from Learn-AT in April 2024.

She said: "I am very proud to have played my part in primary education and in Learn-AT’s story. It was a privilege and a pleasure to work with the most fantastic team of trustees and colleagues, who continue the important work of building a brilliant organisation of integrity, with strong values founded on learning and fellowship. Their professionalism and commitment make a difference to children’s futures. I am truly delighted to have been nominated for this honour, and I thank everyone who has supported me."

Jeremy Benson, Learn-AT Chair of Trustees, said: "Everyone who knows Stef and what she has done for education will have been thrilled to learn of her much-deserved honour. Her commitment, compassion and integrity come through in everything she does, and were an essential part of building Learn-AT into the force for good it is today. She never forgot that children and learning were at the centre of our mission. On behalf of Learn-AT's Trustees and staff, I’d like to offer Stef my warmest congratulations."

Dr Stefanie Edwards. (Image: Learn Academies Trust).

Verity Hancock, from Lutterworth, was also given her honour for services to education, for her time at Leicester College.

Ms Hancock was principal and chief executive officer of Leicester College for more than a decade (2013 to 2025), before stepping down this summer. Prior to the role she was executive director of capacity and infrastructure at the then-Skills Funding Agency where she developed the National Careers Advice Service.

She has been involved in education since gaining a law degree from Oxford in 1988, holding positions with the City and Guilds London Institute, Training and Enterprise Councils and the Learning and Skills Council, including national director of funding, planning and performance for the latter.

Ms Hancock has also been a board member of the Office for Students, a director of the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP), a trustee of the National Space Centre and of the Skills and Education Group. She also chaired the Student Loans Company’s advanced learning loans stakeholder group.