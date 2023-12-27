Twin sister pays tribute to woman who died following crash on edge of Harborough district

The woman’s twin sister was also in the car when the crash happened

Abigale and Chloe Pearson

A woman who died following a fatal crash in Cotesbach has been named.

Chloe Pearson, 18, was a passenger in a white Citroen which was involved in a crash with a black Mercedes on the A426 Rugby Road on the night of December 15.

Miss Pearson, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries on December 17.

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson was also in the car when the collision happened. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Paying tribute, she said: “The most devastating thing is I came out of this incident without my twin sister. I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career. It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

A total of seven people were injured in the collision.

The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.

The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.

Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.