Tuck into a scrumptious breakfast in Harborough – and boost a Christian charity fighting worldwide poverty

Market Harborough Congregational Church is staging its “Big Brekkie” initiative for Christian Aid across the town on Saturday May 28.

Participants will have a breakfast bag delivered straight to their front door in return for a donation to the crucial global charity.

Your goodies are likely to boast a cereal or cereal bar, a croissant or baked goods, jam, juice and a teabag.

Christian Aid Week will be held all over the country from Sunday May 15 to Saturday May 21.

The campaign will see the return of deliveries of donation envelopes to many households.

But in Market Harborough no-one will call to collect these from the doorstep.

Instead envelopes should be returned between 10am and 4pm to St Dionysius Church on the High Street.

Arrangements may vary in some surrounding villages.

Christian Aid Week focuses especially on the hunger crisis in Zimbabwe in southern Africa sparked to an extent by climate change affecting agriculture.

However, there is also a Ukraine appeal.

The charity as a whole works with local partners and communities to fight injustice.

Christian Aid also responds to humanitarian emergencies, campaigns for positive change and helps people claim the services and rights they are entitled to.

Anyone wishing to order a Big Brekkie should contact Sharron Brannen on [email protected]

There is a suggested donation of a minimum of £5 or whatever you can afford – with all the proceeds going to Christian Aid.

Donations to the charity can also be made electronically at: https://envelope.christianaid.org.uk/envelope/market-harborough