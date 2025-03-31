Tributes to victims as community comes to terms with triple fire death near Desborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to the victims of Friday night’s tragic house in which three people died.

Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, had been in the home – a converted station – on Friday (March 28).

Village neighbours have expressed their shock at the deaths. A fellow Desborough business owner in the same street as Emma Conn’s salon described the 30-year old as a ‘great mum and businesswoman’.

Stacie, a hairdresser in the parade of shops in Station Road, said she had used the Lash Lounge & Beauty and knew the family.

She said: “It’s really sad. I found out on Saturday morning. It’s really difficult, it doesn’t seem real.

"She was a great mum and business woman. She was friendly and bubbly – and nice. She did my brows.

"She was very popular with loads of friends. Her shop was always busy.”

In Rushton, flowers have been laid in front of the home off Station Road.

A cordon has been in place since emergency services were called to the village on Friday night at around 10.30pm.

One villager speaking of the tragedy and loss of life said: “You don’t expect it here. Nothing ever happens here. It’s close to home.

"We are just utterly shocked – the whole village.”

Tributes on social media have been paid to 23-year-old Louie Thorn.

A pal on social media said: “I just can’t get my head round it, I really can’t Louie, why man, why you?”

Another said: “It’s still not sunk in.”

On Saturday, MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting expressed her sorrow at the sad news and thanked the emergency services.

She said: “I am saddened by this tragic fire and my thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and everyone in the Rushton community.

“Thank you to the emergency services who attended the scene.”