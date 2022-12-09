Tributes have been paid to Rose Darnbrough, a much-loved nursery worker in Market Harborough.

Rose Darnbrough, who worked at Castle Lane Day Nursery for years in various rooms as well as the after school club and holiday clubs, was diagnosed with a rare degenerative brain disease known as about Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), in March last year.

This week, the nursery has broke sad news that Rose passed away peacefully on Sunday November 27.

Rose enjoying some fish and chips

Rose also ran Market Harborough Gymnastics Club for well over 20 years and was incredibly passionate about funding for local causes and people.

Castle Lane co-director Harriet Gray said: “Rose was well-loved by parents and children alike. Market Harborough gymnastics was a big part of Rose’s life.

"She dedicated every Tuesday and Thursday evening, as well as every Saturday to the club and taught so many children to handstand and roly poly!

"Thousands of children have been through the club over the years – all with their own memories and stories.”

Harriet added: “Rose has been like a second mum to me. She has supported me through motherhood and always been a listening ear. Her sense of humour was fantastic and she always had a brilliant, fun-loving attitude to life, making me laugh continuously! Her passing has left us devastated. We simply cannot imagine life without her.”

Rose leaves a loving and supportive family, comprising her husband John, daughter Sian and granddaughter Freddi. Thanking everyone for their support, Sian said: “We have been blown away with the amount of love shown for Mum. As a family, we are completely devastated by the loss of our Rosie.

"Nothing could explain the sadness we are feeling but we are also comforted that she is finally free from this evil condition. I would wish it on no one and no family having to watch their loved one go through it, knowing there’s no treatment and nothing that can be done – it’s completely soul destroying.

“That’s why we have chosen the PSPA for donations in mum’s memory. They do such amazing work supporting individuals, their families and friends through this awful time, as well as research into treatments, causes and understanding this very rare condition.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to both the funeral and the wake, to celebrate the wonderful life of my mum.

Rose’s funeral will take place on Tuesday December 13,1.30pm at Great Glen Crematorium.

Sian added: “Will be at the Roebuck in Market Harborough from 3pm onwards. If you can’t make the service you are more than welcome to join us at the wake. We want to celebrate our Rosie’s life with everyone who loved her. Please share with everyone you feel needs to know.”

If you would like to make a donation to the charity that supports people with CBD, like Rose, you can donate via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-gray2

Alternatively, any cash donations can be dropped off at the Castle Lane office.