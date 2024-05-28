Irene said she was content and happy in her 'home' towards the end of her life.

Tributes have been paid to a highly-respected businesswoman who lived and worked in Market Harborough.

Irene Joyce White died on Tuesday May 21, aged 103, in an Isle of Man nursing home where she’d spent a 10 ‘content and happy’ years.

Her Harborough-born husband Cyril White died in their bungalow in 14 years earlier, just weeks after celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in 2010.

Their younger daughter Angela Kearsley, and mother of their three grandchildren, had died of cancer on the island the year before.

In 1973, Cyril and Irene left Harborough, where they met and married and raised their two daughters, to help bring up their grandchildren on the island.

According to daughter Jillian, Irene, ‘a lifelong home-maker’ cosseted Cyril with the same devotion, aged 90 and at the end of his life, as she did when they were first married.

She was still doing the housework and cooking, with a little help with shopping from nearby granddaughter Victoria.

Irene’s cooking was known to be ‘legendary’ and Cyril relished every meal right to the end of his life, say Jillian.

Irene had trained as a cook in aristocratic houses, having started as a scullery maid in Lord Fitzwilliam’s household near Peterborough, aged 14.

She then moved into Col Hignett’s household at East Langton Hall near Harborough where she met Cyril three years later at the swimming baths, near Symington’s Soup Factory - a popular place to meet and socialise.

Cyril and Irene née Baker were married in Harborough’s parish church in 1940. But soon afterwards, Cyril enlisted to fight in an artillery regiment in WWII and married life was put on hold for some six years.

During that time, Irene worked in a factory making parachutes before managing the sweet section in the newly opened Woolworths.

Irene and Cyril White were described as ‘ambitious’. Cyril trained as a master craftsman painter and decorator so was eager to set up his own business - a bold step in 1948 with no assets or money behind him. They married with just 10s 6p in their purse.

Times were tough, but they persevered working from dawn to dusk. By 1950, Cyril managed to buy a second hand van to carry his equipment instead of pushing it around the town on a cart.

Jillian said: “We all felt the pride when at weekends my sister and I were bundled into the back of the van onto a mattress and driven to see our beloved relatives - mum’s sister Pam and family at Castor, her childhood village.”

A few years later, the pair set up a second business - a painting and decorating shop at 22 Coventry Road.

Irene, who was a passionate Women’s Institute (WI) member all her life, joined the East Fardon WI. She baked cakes and made award winning jams, and both Irene and Cyril threw themselves wholeheartedly into building up a successful enterprise, becoming, says Jillian, ‘highly respected and admired business people in the town’.

Irene leaves behind daughter Jillian, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.