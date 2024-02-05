Tributes paid Lutterworth's TV personality Jonnie Irwin who died on Friday

Jonnie's family described him as a 'truly remarkable soul'.

Tribute has been paid to Lutterworth’s TV presenter Johnnie Irwin who died on Friday (February 2).

The A Place in the Sun presenter passed away, aged 50, from lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His family paid tribute to the husband and father-of-three on social media.

A heartfelt message said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing.

"A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie's family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts.

"Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The late TV personality grew up on a small farm in Bitteswell near Lutterworth where he attended Lutterworth Grammar School.

He played rugby for Lutterworth RFC and Rugby Lions before breaking his back and being forced to retire.

He became renowned for hosting the Channel 4 daytime programme and BBC’s Escape to the Country.

The first sign Jonnie was ill when he was in Italy in 2020 filming A Place in the Sun and his vision went blurry while driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tests revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain and he was given six months to live.

The presenter, who moved to Newcastle with his wife and children, revealed his diagnosis in an interview with Hello magazine in 2022.

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while continued to work.

His A Place in the Sun co-presenter Jasmine Harman said in an Instagram post that "the world is a little darker today without you".