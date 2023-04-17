News you can trust since 1854
Tribute to local theatre unveiled at Harborough Museum

It covers Harborough Theatre’s 90-year history in the town.

By Laura Kearns
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
The exhibition is at Harborough Museum

The latest tribute to the theatre has been unveiled at Harborough Museum.

The Harborough Theatre exhibition is a year-long tribute covering the theatre’s 90-year history in the town.

And volunteers have gathered costumes, photos, props and information from the 50s and 60s to bring the exhibition up to the 2020s.

Theatre chairwoman Hazel Cook said: “We are so grateful to the museum and their volunteers for their support for this project. Our own teams have learnt so much from getting involved and finding out more about the people and the work they did to make the theatre the success that it is today.”

The theatre is a charitable incorporated organisation, ran by volunteers who put on shows, social events and activities each year.

Click here to find out more about the exhibition, or here to find out more about joining the theatre.