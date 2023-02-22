Tree planting ceremony in Leicestershire marks a year since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Leicestershire County Council, Ukrainian guests and hosts came together for a tree planting ceremony.

A tree planting ceremony in Leicestershire marked a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Councillors were joined by representatives from the Leicester Ukrainian Club, Kalyna, as well as Ukrainian guests and their hosts, to plant an oak tree outside County Hall on Tuesday (February 21).Last February changed the lives of millions of Ukrainians following the military assault by Russia. In response, the council pulled together with partner authorities and agencies as part of the Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

The council has created a Homes for Ukraine team to help make feel guests at home while providing travel grants, trauma support and help to secure school places for children.More than 500 households committed their support, welcoming almost 1,000 guests from Ukraine.Glenfield-based Ruth Hughes and husband Michael welcomed Maria, Roman and their four-year old son Sergi into their home from December.

Ruth said: “We were so pleased to welcome such a lovely family into our home. We always eat dinner together and take it in turns to cook and we're excited to be part of their journey here in the UK.“We also enjoy having lots of laughs when Google Translate hasn’t quite gone to plan!“Sergi is already picking up lots of English and plays with my grandchildren, who are picking up Ukrainian themselves. Hosting Maria, Roman and Sergi has enriched our lives and are so proud to have this wonderful family living with us."

Council leader, Nick Rushton said: “An incredible amount of hard work has been undertaken over the last year and we couldn’t be prouder of the warm, welcoming environment met by the hundreds of Ukrainian guests staying with our brilliant sponsors in Leicestershire.

“The tree planting ceremony is the culmination of a year’s worth of efforts by those involved and to be able to welcome a host and sponsor to this event helps to make it even more special.