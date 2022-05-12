Treasure trove of Star Wars gems from Harborough-born star who played Boba Fett sells for £155,000

Jeremy Bulloch AKA Boba Fett - East Bristol Auctions

A stunning treasure trove of hundreds of Star Wars gems built up over many years by the Market Harborough-born star who played Boba Fett has gone under the hammer for £155,000.

The much-anticipated auction of Jeremy Bulloch’s unique collection of memorabilia from the iconic movie franchise really did explode into a galaxy far far away as it more than doubled expectations.

The sale appropriately went ahead on Wednesday May 4 – Star Wars Day – after Jeremy died in December 2020 aged 75 from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease.

And the delighted family of the popular Hollywood actor - who starred in the original Star Wars trilogy – are now to make a substantial donation to the Parkinson’s UK charity.

Born in Market Harborough in February 1945, Jeremy’s massive stash of sought-after souvenirs and material featured unseen film reels, scripts and signed photos.

Over 600 lots went up for grabs at the auction in Bristol as hundreds of bids poured in from excited Star Wars fans all over the world.

Andrew Stowe, of East Bristol Auctions, said: “The sale was just incredible.

“We generated at least twice the amount of money we expected to.

“The amount of interest from just about every country in the world was staggering.

“This was a truly global sale in every sense of the world,” said Andrew this evening.

“We got so many bids that the auction took nine to 10 hours – and that is twice as long as usual!

“Jeremy was quite clearly an avid collector – he didn’t just star in the films, he enjoyed them as much as any other fan.

“The enormous love for Jeremy Bulloch and Star Wars was clear for all to see on the day.

“It was an unforgettable day and a real honour to host such an amazing auction,” added Andrew.

“And we held it on the biggest day of the year – May 4, Star Wars Day!

“Jeremy was known for his kind nature and I really hope this sale did him proud.”

Jeremy’s proud wife Maureen has thanked close family friend Julian Owen for spending many hours working through and cataloguing the vast stash of memorabilia.

“During the 20 or so years that Jeremy attended conventions in relation to his role as Boba Fett from the Star Wars films, he acquired a large collection of memorabilia.

“He was also given items made by fans as well as a lot of artwork, some of it by well-known artists,” said Maureen.

“Jeremy loved and appreciated every single item and proudly displayed them in his office.”