Travellers who pitched up at Harborough car park have now left

The small group of travellers say they are stopping off in Market Harborough en route to attending a funeral further south

By Red Williams
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:48 pm
A group of travellers have pitched up on a busy shoppers’ car park in Market Harborough town centre today.
The little group parked up two caravans and a van in the popular Commons Car Park near the Co-op store and off Coventry Road earlier this week.

But they have now moved on from the Harborough District Council-run site, it’s emerged this afternoon.

The travellers told the Multi-Agency Traveller Unit, which represents both Harborough council and Leicestershire County Council, that they stopped off in Market Harborough en route to a funeral further south.

