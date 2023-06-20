News you can trust since 1854
Transformation plans approved for former home of Broadway Nightclub in Harborough

The site will become a hydrotherapy centre
By Sam Moorhouse
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
The former home of the Broadway Nightclub in Market Harborough has been earmarked for development.
The former home of the Broadway Nightclub in Market Harborough has been earmarked for development.

The former home of the Broadway Nightclub in Market Harborough has been earmarked for development.

A planning application has been approved by Harborough District Council to redevelop the site into a hydrotherapy centre after the building was left “neglected” by its previous owner.

Following the closure of the popular nightclub in the Riverside Industrial Estate, the building was converted into a ‘SwimGym’ in 2007 which has since closed. But now, developer Rhys James Ltd wants to redevelop the building and the hydro fitness centre on the site.

According to planning documents, two hydrotherapy pools will be created as part of a new hydro therapy centre for the town.

As part of the designs, both pools will sit on the ground-floor of the building, along with a number of changing facilities, toilets and showers. The first floor will see a kitchenette installed and a large storage room built.

Parking will also be available on the site, with 13 spaces provisionally planned, according to planning documents. One electric car charging point also features in the design, and there are hopes to add an additional charging point in the future. A bike rack for four bicycles will also be created.

While the application has been approved, a lot of work is still needed on the site. According to the developer, the building’s previous owner “allowed it to fall into a state of disrepair” – which has contributed to “a partial collapse of the roof” – meaning it is “unusable in its current condition”.

Planning permission was issued on Thursday June 15, by the district council. Rhys James Ltd has three years from this date to begin the work, before this permission expires.

