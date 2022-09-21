Training centre for 1,000 students is being created near Lutterworth

The centre will be a state-of-the-art facility in Lutterworth

A new centre providing logistics and supply chain training and research for up to 1,000 students is being created near Lutterworth.

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College is working with supply chain company Wincanton to create the Centre for Logistics Education and Research at Magna Park.

Currently the centre is based at Bittesby House within Magna Park, but is now moving to a £1.8million state-of-the-art facility.

The campus will see training provided for up to 1,000 students to help the sector combat agility, flexibility and resilience issues realised during Brexit and Covid. Further education will work together to provide qualifications while working alongside businesses.

College principal and chief executive Marion Plant said: “Operating within a highly competitive environment with challenges of harnessing new technology and ‘big data’ across businesses in a changing political and environmental context requires a highly skilled and professional workforce. The aim is that working closely with industry, the new centre will be ideally positioned to address its needs and provide training and development opportunities for the sector.

“Our ambitions are based on offering a one-stop-shop training service from its base at Magna Park and also online, enabling a flexible skills pathway to meet the needs of businesses and providing individuals with opportunities to progress their careers.

“Businesses can train their team with flexible start dates and bespoke provision, and students will be able to move between training partners as their development needs progress and skills gaps are identified.”

Industry leaders from businesses including Wincanton, Screwfix and the UK Warehousing Association will be at an event celebrating the centre’s launch later this month.

Wincanton group director Dean Clamp said: “Over recent years we have seen how much the UK relies on the ability of its logistics and supply chain operators to keep shelves stocked in essential retail outlets. As client demand increases efficiencies, higher safety standards and greater sustainability, we need to act smarter as a sector and make sure that we are attracting, developing, and retaining the highly skilled individuals which our business relies.”

Magna Park is home to some 35 blue chip businesses within 40 buildings. It is currently being expanded taking it to the size of around 900 football pitches.