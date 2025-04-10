Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquest has been opened into the deaths of Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn, who died in a house fire in Rushton last month.

Four-year-old Mayci, her mum Emma, 30, from Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie from Rushton sadly died at the converted station house on Friday, March 28.

This morning (Thursday, April 10), coroner Anne Pember, sitting at Northampton Guildhall, opened and adjourned an inquest into their deaths.

Ms Pember said: “Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn (who) all died in a house fire at Station House in Station Road.

Mum Emma Conn, 30, with daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, and Louie Thorn, 23, died in a house fire in Rushton/Family pictures

“A forensic pathology report indicates all three cases were as a result of inhalation of smoke pending further tests.”

Mrs Pember closed the inquest setting a date for the full inquest to be heard on October 9, 2025.