Traditional helmets and bowler hats will be making a comeback for Leicestershire police officers to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Police officers in Harborough and across Leicestershire are to begin wearing the traditional helmet and bowler hat again to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The emblematic domed helmet for male officers and bowler for female officers were removed by Leicestershire Police several years ago in favour of the bump cap.

But the iconic police headwear, immediately recognisable across the world, is making a comeback as the force celebrates the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “In a crowd, British policing’s traditional helmet and bowler hat are instantly recognisable.

"People know they can approach an officer for help.

“We have brought in the new rollout in the Queen’s Jubilee year to strengthen that link between the public and the police and to celebrate the oath we swear to Her Majesty.

“Our officers are proud to wear the uniform and we know the public want to see us out on the beat keeping people safe,” said Mr Nixon.

“This visible reminder will help our officers stand out in an approachable and recognisable way so we can deliver an even better service.

“It is a clear sign of the importance of local policing and I am confident the people of our city and two counties will welcome the headgear being brought back.”

Officers’ body armour is also being improved.

“Clearly we need the right safety equipment for our officers to do the challenging job we do.

“These improvements are good steps in the right direction. “They will also reflect the professional standards of appearance the public would expect of us.

“I want the public to be able to clearly identify officers on the street and feel they are able to approach them in the way that the traditional bobby has been seen and valued for many years,” added Mr Nixon.

“In short, I want officers to look the part and act the part.”

The Custodian Helmet is said to be based on the spiked Pickelhaube worn by the Prussian Army in the 19th century.

It was first adopted by London’s Metropolitan Police in 1863 to replace the ‘stovepipe’ top hat.

Policewomen have traditionally worn a bowler hat, which is also being re-introduced in Leicestershire.

This is shorter, chequered around the rim, and structurally reinforced to equal the custodian's protection.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said: “I fully welcome the return of this piece of uniform in the Queen’s Jubilee year.

“Improving uniform standards is part of improving the service to the public.

"I equate this helmet to the police officer I used to know, whom I was able to spot in a crowd and know I could approach for assistance,” said Mr Matthews.