Trading standards seize items from Furniture Loft site in Harborough

Leicestershire Trading Standards have removed items from a former furniture store in Market Harborough as part of enquiries into the company. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Trading standards officers have seized items from a former furniture store in Market Harborough.

Leicestershire Trading Standards were supported by Leicestershire Police when they visited the former Furniture Loft site on Riverside on Friday. Items were taken from the premises and loaded into vans.

The company announced it was ceasing trading in June, with the store closing in July. It left customers without goods they had paid for and told they would not get refunds. Those who had bought items on credit or debit cards had to try and reclaim the money from their banks.

Several complains were subsequently made to Trading Standards, which is operated locally by Leicestershire County Council. The authority has not provided any more details on the nature of its enquiries.