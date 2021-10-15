Totally-refurbished village hall near Harborough now includes a new garden and terraced area

The back garden at the totally-refurbished village hall in Glooston.

A totally-refurbished village hall near Market Harborough is now boasting a new garden and terraced area.

The community building at Glooston has been dramatically enhanced and improved no end thanks to a grant from Harborough District Council supported by cash raised by the hall itself.

The new garden and terrace have been created at the back of the hall.

There will be parking for disabled people and wooden seats outside.

They have been designed and made by a villager as volunteers helped to plant the impressive new garden.

The hall’s interior has also had a total makeover.

Villagers have got new chairs and a new bar while the walls have been redecorated by volunteers.