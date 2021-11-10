Top TV antiques expert is heading to a stately home near Harborough to uncover a host of auction gems

Top TV antiques expert Charles Hanson is heading to an 18th century stately home near Market Harborough to uncover a host of auction gems. Photos: Hansons.

Top TV antiques expert Charles Hanson is heading to an 18th century stately home near Market Harborough to uncover a host of auction gems.

Charles, who regularly stars on shows like the BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, will be at Grade I-listed Kelmarsh Hall from 11am-2pm next Tuesday (November 16).

The TV personality will be offering free valuations and assessing general antiques and collectables.

Charles is also keen to cast an eye over any Chinese or Oriental objects people may have tucked away at home.

“Chinese porcelain and Oriental works of art are achieving astonishing prices at auction but often people have no idea they own a valuable piece.

“Hansons recently sold a damaged Chinese vase for £40,000 and its owner, who inherited it, had no idea it was worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“I spotted it by chance on her glass cabinet,” said Charles, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers.

“She was taken aback as someone claiming to be an Asian specialist had told her it was worthless due to repairs.

“A 5cm by 8cm semi-circular section of the rim had been broken and re-glued and it had a long, arcing 27cm crack across it.”

But the rare Chinese vase bore a Jiaqing mark, dated 1796-1820, making it about 200 years old.

The piece went into Hansons’ October Fine Art sale with a guide price of £10,000-£15,000 - but was snapped up for a stunning £40,000.

The total paid with the buyer’s premium was £55,595.

And it’s now heading back to China.

“Time and again I come across items like this which sell for life-changing amounts and I hope I can do the same at Kelmarsh Hall.

“If you’ve always wondered what that antique or collectable might be worth and are considering selling, pop to see me,” added Charles.

“I just might make your day.”

Items can be consigned to auction at the event and entered into a wide range of specialist and general sales at Hansons.