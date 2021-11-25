Top Harborough photographer and brave son back former rugby star's foundation

Submitted photo.

A renowned Market Harborough photographer and his son have raked in almost £4,000 altogether for an indomitable former rugby star’s brilliant set-up.

Devoted Leicester Tigers fans Peter and Eddy Crowe have gone the extra mile to support the Matt Hampson Foundation by selling wildlife calendars and walking over the top of London’s O2 Arena.

Dad Peter’s dazzling calendars starring jawdropping pictures of animals and birds have brought the house down.

Submitted photo.

And his courageous son Eddy, 29, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has more than done his bit too after deciding to trek over the O2’s roof while visiting London this summer.

“It was something which was totally out of my comfort zone and I thought if I was going to do it, I could get sponsored.

“The support from family and friends - including my Tigers family - was fantastic.

“I couldn’t believe the total I raised which was nearly £2,000, including Gift Aid,” said Eddy.

Submitted photo.

“The actual climb was quite difficult for me in places, but once I got to the top I loved it.”

Peter’s third stunning wildlife calendar backing the Matt Hampson Foundation has already generated about £800 this year alone.

“Over the three years I have raised nearly £2,000 by selling the calendars,” he said.

“I have had a great time putting them together and it is lovely to think that people are enjoying my pictures all year around.”

Matt Hampson’s nationally-famous foundation is based at Burrough on the Hill, near Melton Mowbray.

The talented young Leicester Tigers prop was just 20 when he suffered devastating injuries in a freak accident in an England Under-21 training session in 2005.

Matt, who had a formidable rugby union career in front of him, was paralysed from the neck down and could only breathe via a ventilator.

But the indefatigable star bounced back to launch his foundation to support others catastrophically injured playing sport.

Peter said: “What Matt and Foundation have done is truly inspirational.