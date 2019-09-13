Top caddie speaks at Harborough club charity night

A professional caddy was the speaker at a charity evening at Market Harborough Golf Club.

The event, on Friday, September 6, saw 70 members and guests entertained by Billy Foster, World Professional Golf Tour caddie, who had carried the bag for many of the world’s leading golfers, including Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Darren Clarke, Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood.

Men’s section captain Peter Smith said: “Billy has tasted a lot of success with over 40 tournament wins around the world and has appeared in 13 Ryder Cup matches which brings out the very best of Europe’s finest golfers, being on the winning side 10 times.

“Billy’s stories recalling many unforgettable moments in his career entertained a packed clubhouse, raising £2,000 for the Captain’s Charity dedicated to projects associated with Market Harborough Golf Club.”

During his welcome speech Peter thanked the main sponsors, Forest Gate, McCarthy & Stone and Mulberry Homes.

Billy provided a signed flag by Brooks Koepka, who was named earlier in the year 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year, winning at The Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Mr Smith said: “Some spirited bids saw this item auctioned for £230.

“The raffle was a big hit with vouchers provided by Steffans the Jewellers, Rieker, Kegan our club professional and a number of 4 Ball golf vouchers from Peterborough, Milton, Leighton Buzzard, Buckingham, Northampton, Bedford and Maxstoke Park where our club enjoys reciprocal golf facilities as a membership benefit of Market Harborough Golf Club.”

In his closing remarks, the club president, Arthur Price-Jones, paid a huge tribute to the outstanding contribution Billy had made to the world of golf and wished him continuing success in the future.