Many church-goers in Harborough will be setting their alarm clocks extra early on Easter Day as they start the central festival of the Christian year at the crack of dawn.

Market Harborough's Anglican churches have a joint dawn service at 6am at St Nicholas Church on Rectory Lane in Little Bowden this Sunday (April 17).

And the hardy souls of Harborough Community Church on Bath Street have an even earlier start with a special Sunrise Communion at 5.30am.

At more usual times the town's churches will be offering their regular mix of services with everyone welcome.

Several are specifically geared towards people of all ages, children included.

Among them are Harborough Baptist Church (10am), Harborough Methodist Church (10.15am), Harborough Congregational Church (10.30am), Living Rock Church meeting at Meadowdale Primary School (10.30am), and St Dionysius (11.15am).