Time to nominate inspiring young people from across Leicestershire for the Young People of the Year Awards

Category winners from The Lord-Lieutenant’s Award for Young People 2022

Residents are being asked to nominate inspiring young people in the community in an awards celebrating local achievements.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire has launched his 2023 Young Person of the Year awards for those ages 13 to 19.

Advertisement

Family, friends, teachers, and other professionals and community leaders are being urged to nominate inspiring young people in their communities.

The categories for this year celebrate effort and achievement with awards for Young Person of Courage, Young Volunteer, Young Leader, and Young Artist.

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, said: “I am delighted to formally open the nominations for the 2023 Lord-Lieutenant’s Awards. As ever, the award categories highlight bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness – which can inspire us all in Leicester and Leicestershire. I hope this year’s awards will once again offer local people the opportunity to celebrate young people they know who amaze, support and inspire those around by overcoming obstacles and bringing people together in their communities.

“As Lord-Lieutenant I am privileged to meet so many fantastic young people and I really look forward to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our amazing young people and their outstanding endeavours. So, with your help by nominating young people who deserve recognition I’m convinced that competition will be as strong as ever.”

Advertisement

Finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony with the winner receiving a £500 prize.