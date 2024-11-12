Three popular Harborough events named finalists in Leicestershire tourism awards

Aerial shot of last year's Christmas Fayre.

Three major Harborough calendar events are in the running for Leicestershire Tourism & Hospitality Awards.

The long-standing Harborough Carnival, the Lubenham Scarecrow Festival and Harborough Christmas Fayre are all finalists in Go Leicestershire’s Best Day Out category, while the latter is also in the running for Best Free Event.

The organisations are among nearly 20 Leicestershire finalists.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on December 4.

Harborough Carnival is the town’s traditional summer event, held at the Symington Showground, and has been running for decades.

Committee chairman Paul Milligan said: “We’re delighted the public has voted for us. Being a finalist puts us in a great position and we’re looking forward to seeing if the hard work pays off, and hopefully earning some recognition from the hospitality and tourism awards.”

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival has been running in the village for some 20 years. The latest September event saw more than 100 scarecrows created by families and community groups.

Meanwhile, the town’s annual Christmas Fayre has been running for 12 years.

And it is the second year running it has been named as a finalist in the Best Day Out category.

Organiser Juliette Maher said: “We’re really proud of the event which has been voted on by the public, it’s so amazing to get through to the finals.

“It’s good to know people appreciate what we do. It’s all done for the community and if we win this, it’ll be absolutely amazing.”

This year’s fayre is being held on Friday December 6 in the town centre. It promises to be bigger and better with new attractions including a Winter Wonderland Igloo in the ‘South Pole’.