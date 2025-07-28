Three people get ready to take on hair-raising fundraiser near Harborough for cancer charity
Nikki Buswell, Phillip Buswell and Jacob Hall will all be shaving off their hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support - and they will be doing it in front of everyone at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Foxton.
"I’m shaving it all off to raise money for an incredible cause: supporting people affected by cancer," said Nikki.
"Let’s be real – hair grows back. But for so many fighting cancer, losing their hair is just one part of a much tougher battle. I’m doing this to show solidarity, raise awareness, and hopefully raise a lot of money to help fund vital research, treatment, and support services."
The event will take place at the pub at 7pm on Sunday, October 19.
To donate to the their cause, visit the fundraising website: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/8b092bbb-1a0f-4d88-a510-5c69091dec4c