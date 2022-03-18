Thousands of pounds given to Harborough charity which supports people who struggle with their mobility

Will Targett (trustee), Sandra Clegg (trustee), Mark Woodbridge (volunteer), Amanda Ball (scheme co-ordinator), George Brodie (chair of trustees) and Sally Jones (trustee).

A Market Harborough charity which supports people who struggle with their mobility has been given a vital shot in the arm.

Shopmobility Market Harborough is celebrating being handed £9,000 towards its running costs by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The organisation helps local people remain mobile by offering them affordable short or long term hire of mobility equipment.

“We enable them to maintain their independence, participate in activities and enjoy the local community, preventing them from becoming isolated,” said the charity, which has about 120 members.

“Equipment can be used daily from our office at Roman Way Community Centre in Market Harborough during our opening hours, used from home and taken for days out or on holiday.

“We also offer a service where members are met off buses with a scooter so that they can then use the mobility scooter to enable them to do their shopping, attend medical appointments, meet up with friends at a local cafe etc.

“With the help of volunteers, we also offer an affordable repair service to the general public for easy to fix problems such as punctures and also carries out full services on mobility scooters, wheelchairs and mobility aids.”

Amanda, the scheme co-ordinator, said: "We believe that people who have a reduced income for whatever reason totally deserve the right to remain mobile and independent - and at Shopmobility Market Harborough we enable that to happen.

"We always have time to listen, to be supportive, to talk through the options and advise people.

"Our fantastic charity has had a tough time since Covid struck two years ago,” she added.

“This critical new funding will enable us to continue to serve and get behind the people of Market Harborough and the surrounding area.

“We would like to thank everyone who plays the National Lottery – because without them there would be no grant."

You can contact Shopmobility Market Harborough on 0116 305 2343 or by email: [email protected]