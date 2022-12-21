Thousands of Christmas cards delivered across Harborough to raise money for charity
Some £750 was raised which will go to helping local causes.
Nearly 2,000 Christmas cards have been delivered across Harborough for charity.
The town’s Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club once again held its Christmas post this year – which saw thousands of cards delivered by volunteers to raise money.
Organiser Sarah Hill said: "We would like to thank everyone who used the service, and everyone who helped to make it one of our best years."