This year’s popular Market Harborough Christmas Fayre set to be the biggest yet

Aerial shot of last year's fayre.

This year’s Christmas Fayre in Harborough promises to be the biggest yet with new entertainment for all the family.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event will take place in the town centre, on Friday December 6, with new attractions including a Winter Wonderland Igloo and entertainment from Bollywood and LED dancers.

Regular attractions include the mini Polar Express and Santa will be dropping in with his elves to meet youngsters and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can browse food, drink, craft and charity stalls and enjoy live music from the Magic Voices Choir and Annemarie Marlow along with performances from the Core Dance Company and Rosewood Theatre Company.

Organiser Juliette Maher told the Mail: “This year we are proud to be a finalist in the Best Free Event in the Leicester Tourism and Hospitality Awards and have also been nominated for the Best Day Out in the same awards, but will not know if we are in the finals until the end of the month.”

Visit www.facebook.com/Chistmasfairmarketharborough for more information.