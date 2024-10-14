This year’s popular Market Harborough Christmas Fayre set to be the biggest yet
The free event will take place in the town centre, on Friday December 6, with new attractions including a Winter Wonderland Igloo and entertainment from Bollywood and LED dancers.
Regular attractions include the mini Polar Express and Santa will be dropping in with his elves to meet youngsters and their families.
Visitors can browse food, drink, craft and charity stalls and enjoy live music from the Magic Voices Choir and Annemarie Marlow along with performances from the Core Dance Company and Rosewood Theatre Company.
Organiser Juliette Maher told the Mail: “This year we are proud to be a finalist in the Best Free Event in the Leicester Tourism and Hospitality Awards and have also been nominated for the Best Day Out in the same awards, but will not know if we are in the finals until the end of the month.”
Visit www.facebook.com/Chistmasfairmarketharborough for more information.