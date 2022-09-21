This fantastic photo taken in Harborough was the winning image in a local competition

Image by John Wyatt

A Harborough photographer has won a competition after impressing judges with his picture taken in the town.

John Wyatt won £250 in the competition by McCarthy Stone – which runs the Elizabeth Place retirement development– calling for residents to share photos of their favourite local scenery, wildlife, and landscapes.

Judges from Market Harborough Museum chose John’s picture as the winning entry. The colourful shot captured a bird taking flight after stopping on a post-box.

Photo competition winner John Wyatt and McCarthy Stone's Rebecca Fleetwood

John said: “There are so many fantastic views in Market Harborough I love to capture. Whether it be architecture, a sunset or wildlife, there is nothing quite like that perfect shot. I was delighted with the photo, and thrilled to win the competition.”