Theatre show will be raising awareness of the dangers of alcohol to Harborough schools this week

It’s backed by the likes of Guinness and Smirnoff

By Laura Kearns
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
The show will take place this week
The show will take place this week

An award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production backed by brands like Guinness and Smirnoff is heading across Harborough schools.

‘Smashed’ is an international production developed by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, which owns many famous drinks companies.

The programme combines a performance with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

The performance will take place at Robert Smyth Academy on Wednesday (April 19) and Welland Park Academy on Thursday (April 20).

Data shows hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Leicestershire is 18 per 100,000 - below England’s national average of 29 per 100,000.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Leicestershire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme. These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

