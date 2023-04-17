Theatre show will be raising awareness of the dangers of alcohol to Harborough schools this week

The show will take place this week

An award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production backed by brands like Guinness and Smirnoff is heading across Harborough schools.

‘Smashed’ is an international production developed by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, which owns many famous drinks companies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme combines a performance with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

The performance will take place at Robert Smyth Academy on Wednesday (April 19) and Welland Park Academy on Thursday (April 20).

Data shows hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Leicestershire is 18 per 100,000 - below England’s national average of 29 per 100,000.