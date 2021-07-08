The world famous Red Arrows will be flying over Harborough twice - here are the details

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Harborough tomorrow (Friday) - and then again on Sunday. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Harborough tomorrow (Friday) - and then again on Sunday

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south early tomorrow (Friday July 9) for an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — and back home to RAF Scampton on Sunday.

But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.

Flight plans show the Arrows flying over Market Harborough at 8.55am tomorrow (Friday).

They will then return from Goodwood on Sunday, flying over Market Harborough at about 3.15pm.