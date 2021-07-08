The world famous Red Arrows will be flying over Harborough twice - here are the details
You can spot them tomorrow morning (Friday) and then again on Sunday afternoon
The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Harborough tomorrow (Friday) - and then again on Sunday
The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south early tomorrow (Friday July 9) for an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — and back home to RAF Scampton on Sunday.
But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.
Flight plans show the Arrows flying over Market Harborough at 8.55am tomorrow (Friday).
They will then return from Goodwood on Sunday, flying over Market Harborough at about 3.15pm.
The planes are powered by a single Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour Mk 861 turbofan engine producing 5,700lb of thrust and giving them a top speed of 645mph.